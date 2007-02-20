CBS Names Bob Orr to Justice Beat
CBS News has named transportation correspondent Bob Orr to the Justice Department beat, succeeding Jim Stewart, who retired last November.
Orr will continue to cover homeland security, as he has since 9/11, but his transportation and space beats will be reassigned.
Orr will concentrate on on the CBS Evening News With Katie Couric, but will be available for other broadcasts as well.
