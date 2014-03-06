CBS Names Bill Whitaker '60 Minutes' Correspondent

CBS News has named Bill Whitaker as a correspondent for 60 Minutes.

Whitaker is based in Los Angeles and will move to the New York area and begin appearing in the fall on the CBS newsmagazine.

“Bill Whitaker is one of the great veterans of CBS News. He has had a distinguished career covering just about every kind of story all over the world,” said Jeff Fager, CBS News chairman and executive producer of 60 Minutes. “Bill is a natural fit at 60 Minutes, and it’s exciting that he has agreed to join us.”

Whitaker has been with CBS News since 1984.