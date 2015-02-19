CBS Names Ammerman VP, Talent Booking

CBS has named Lisa Ammerman VP of talent booking. Ammerman will coordinate publicity opportunities for the company’s talent across CBS’ news and talk shows as well as entertainment programs and other platforms.

Ammerman had been senior segment producer for The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. Previous stints as a casting producer and producer include Survivor, The Amazing Race, Saturday Night Live and Now With Bill Moyers.

“Lisa comes to the position with a diverse producing background and outstanding relationships with artists and representatives in all areas,” said Chris Ender, CBS executive VP, communications, to whom Ammerman reports. “She will be an additional strategic resource for CBS programs, a company ambassador to the talent community and a facilitator for creating mutually beneficial booking packages for everyone.”