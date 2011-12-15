CBS Moves ‘Undercover Boss' to Fridays

CBS is moving its reality series Undercover Boss to Fridays, opting instead to air the next cycle of

The Amazing Race on Sundays starting

Feb. 19.

Undercover Boss

will still return in midseason on Sunday, Jan. 15 and air three Sunday episodes

before moving to Fridays on Feb. 17 at 8 p.m.

Friday night medical drama A Gifted Man will shift back an hour to 9 p.m. starting Feb. 17,

with current time period occupant CSI: NY

returning on Friday, Mar. 30 after A

Gifted Man completes its first-season run.

Updated Sunday/Friday CBS schedule below:

CBS Friday, Effective Feb. 17

8:00-9:00

PM

UNDERCOVER BOSS (Time Period Premiere)

9:00-10:00

PM A GIFTED MAN

(Time Period Premiere)

10:00-11:00

PM BLUE BLOODS

CBS Sunday, Effective Feb. 19

7:00-8:00

PM

60 MINUTES

8:00-9:00

PM

THE AMAZING RACE (20th Edition Premiere)

9:00-10:00

PM THE GOOD

WIFE

10:00-11:00 PM

CSI: MIAMI

CBS Friday, Effective March 30

8:00-9:00

PM

UNDERCOVER BOSS

9:00-10:00

PM CSI: NY

10:00-11:00

PM BLUE BLOODS