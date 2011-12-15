CBS Moves ‘Undercover Boss' to Fridays
CBS is moving its reality series Undercover Boss to Fridays, opting instead to air the next cycle of
The Amazing Race on Sundays starting
Feb. 19.
Undercover Boss
will still return in midseason on Sunday, Jan. 15 and air three Sunday episodes
before moving to Fridays on Feb. 17 at 8 p.m.
Friday night medical drama A Gifted Man will shift back an hour to 9 p.m. starting Feb. 17,
with current time period occupant CSI: NY
returning on Friday, Mar. 30 after A
Gifted Man completes its first-season run.
Updated Sunday/Friday CBS schedule below:
CBS Friday, Effective Feb. 17
8:00-9:00
PM
UNDERCOVER BOSS (Time Period Premiere)
9:00-10:00
PM A GIFTED MAN
(Time Period Premiere)
10:00-11:00
PM BLUE BLOODS
CBS Sunday, Effective Feb. 19
7:00-8:00
PM
60 MINUTES
8:00-9:00
PM
THE AMAZING RACE (20th Edition Premiere)
9:00-10:00
PM THE GOOD
WIFE
10:00-11:00 PM
CSI: MIAMI
CBS Friday, Effective March 30
8:00-9:00
PM
UNDERCOVER BOSS
9:00-10:00
PM CSI: NY
10:00-11:00
PM BLUE BLOODS
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.