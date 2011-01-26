CBS Moves Up ‘Mad Love' Premiere to Valentine's Day

CBS has moved up the premiere of its new relationship comedy

Mad Love by a week to Monday, Feb. 14, to take advantage of the marketing

opportunities of Valentine's Day.

The series, starring Jason Biggs, Sarah Chalke, Judy Greer and Tyler Labine, is about

four New Yorkers, two who are falling in love and two who hate each other.

"It's a marketing-driven move that makes scheduling

sense. A Mad Love premiere on Valentine's Day offers some great promotional

and thematic tie-ins," said Kelly Kahl, senior executive vice president,

CBS Primetime, in a statement.

Mad Love will debut in the Monday at 8:30 p.m. timeslot.

Current time period occupant Rules of Engagement will return to the schedule in

its new Thursday at 8:30 p.m. slot on Feb 24, as previously announced.