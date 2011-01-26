CBS Moves Up ‘Mad Love' Premiere to Valentine's Day
CBS has moved up the premiere of its new relationship comedy
Mad Love by a week to Monday, Feb. 14, to take advantage of the marketing
opportunities of Valentine's Day.
The series, starring Jason Biggs, Sarah Chalke, Judy Greer and Tyler Labine, is about
four New Yorkers, two who are falling in love and two who hate each other.
"It's a marketing-driven move that makes scheduling
sense. A Mad Love premiere on Valentine's Day offers some great promotional
and thematic tie-ins," said Kelly Kahl, senior executive vice president,
CBS Primetime, in a statement.
Mad Love will debut in the Monday at 8:30 p.m. timeslot.
Current time period occupant Rules of Engagement will return to the schedule in
its new Thursday at 8:30 p.m. slot on Feb 24, as previously announced.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.