CBS Moves Up 'Intelligence' Premiere Date to January

CBS has moved up the premiere of its midseason drama Intelligence to January, the network announced Tuesday.

The cyber thriller from ABC Studios will launch out of NCIS on Jan. 7 at 9 p.m., before moving to its regular Monday time slot at 10 p.m. on Jan. 13. Intelligence will replace Hostages, which finishes out its 15-episode run with a two-hour finale Jan. 6 at 9 p.m.

Intelligence was originally scheduled to premiere Feb. 24. The series stars Josh Holloway (Lost) as a high-tech intelligence operative enhanced with a super-computer microchip in his brain.