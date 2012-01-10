'CBS This Morning' Premiere Gives Net Slight Ratings Bump

The premiere of CBS

This Morning on Jan. 9 improved the time period 5% over previous

non-holiday Mondays in December, delivering a 2.0 rating/7 share among

households, according to preliminary Nielsen ratings released by CBS News.

Monday's This Morning,

which debuted the new anchor team of Charlie Rose, Gayle King and Erica Hill,

delivered 2.68 million total viewers. During the lower-rated week between

Christmas and New Year's (the most recent week for which ratings are

available), CBS' The Early Show drew

2.05 million viewers, according to TV Newser.

NBC's perennial leader Today and ABC's Good Morning America draw much larger audiences: For the week of Dec. 26, Today averaged 4.75 million viewers and GMA averaged 4.16 million.

CBS' revamp of its morning program, in third place for

decades, has promised to bring more news to the daypart where the lifestyle

fare of Today

and Good Morning America have

traditionally dominated.