'CBS This Morning' Premiere Gives Net Slight Ratings Bump
The premiere of CBS
This Morning on Jan. 9 improved the time period 5% over previous
non-holiday Mondays in December, delivering a 2.0 rating/7 share among
households, according to preliminary Nielsen ratings released by CBS News.
Monday's This Morning,
which debuted the new anchor team of Charlie Rose, Gayle King and Erica Hill,
delivered 2.68 million total viewers. During the lower-rated week between
Christmas and New Year's (the most recent week for which ratings are
available), CBS' The Early Show drew
2.05 million viewers, according to TV Newser.
NBC's perennial leader Today and ABC's Good Morning America draw much larger audiences: For the week of Dec. 26, Today averaged 4.75 million viewers and GMA averaged 4.16 million.
CBS' revamp of its morning program, in third place for
decades, has promised to bring more news to the daypart where the lifestyle
fare of Today
and Good Morning America have
traditionally dominated.
