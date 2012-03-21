'CBS This Morning' Launches New App

CBS This Morning has launched a new app that gives users access to news stories, videos and interviews.

The launch is designed to help viewers to connect with content from the show throughout the day; one of its main features, "The Rundown" offers a an opportunity to catch up on all the stories from that day's broadcast.

"Since the launch of CBS This Morning we've tried to build a unique brand," said Chris Licht, VP of programming, CBS News and executive producer of the show, in a statement. "This app expands on that effort....This app allows users to take CBS This Morning with them and extends our reach beyond our morning viewers, thanks to our team of experienced journalists who continue to report on the stories our viewers care about throughout the day."

Key features of the app include on-demand video of all the current day's television segments; the ability to browse for segments by categories; access to archived pieces available by category and by search; a live Twitter feed from the show's correspondents and contributors; weather updates; the ability to save stories for later viewing and a variety of social media features.