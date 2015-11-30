CBS Mid-Season: ‘2 Broke Girls’, ‘Mike & Molly’ Make Comedy Block

CBS has announced its midseason scheduling moves, with 2 Broke Girls pairing with Mike & Molly for a Wednesday comedy block starting Jan. 6. The seventh season of reality series Undercover Boss will have three Sunday airings starting Dec. 20 before moving to Fridays at 8 p.m.

Among new shows, comedy Angel From Hell has its premiere Thursday, Jan. 7, in the 9:30 spot leading out of Mom. Drama Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders starts Wednesday, March 2.

Among returning shows, The Amazing Race takes over Fridays at 8 p.m. on Feb. 12 and Survivor starts its 32nd season Wednesday, Feb. 17. Comedy The Odd Couple comes back Thursday, April 7, leading out of The Big Bang Theory.

In terms of its fall freshmen series, CBS has given additional episode orders to all four debutants: Life in Pieces, Limitless and Code Black, as well as Supergirl getting an order for seven more episodes Nov. 30.