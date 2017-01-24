CBS, Meredith Sign New Affiliation Agreement

CBS Corp. said it signed a new long-term affiliation agreement with Meredith Corp. covering Meredith's four CBS affiliates, which serve 5.5 million households.

The new deal keeps the Meredith stations on CBS All Access, the over-the-top subscription service that provides live streaming of network and local programming. It also provides for the stations to be part of Hulu’s live TV service, which is expected to launch early this year, and potential future digital distribution deals.

“We are a longtime proud partner of Meredith, and this agreement will benefit both companies in the near and long-term,” said Ray Hopkins, president of network distribution for the CBS Television Network. “We are pleased that in extending this deal and committing to certain new and future digital distribution opportunities, Meredith recognizes the value that CBS' hit programming brings to their business and, most importantly, the viewers in each market.”

Meredith stations are WGCL in Atlanta, Ga.; KPHO in Phoenix, Ariz.; KCTV in Kansas City, Mo.; and WNEM in Flint, Mich.

“We are happy to extend our affiliation agreement with CBS in these four key markets and further our relationship with CBS on certain digital opportunities,” said Paul Karpowicz, president of Meredith’s Local Media Group.