CBS Marketing Names Outernet Guru

CBS named an executive to head up its growing "Outernet" marketing, a collection of initiatives to plug programming on a variety of platforms, as well as digital production.

Jeff Kreiner, who had been senior vice president and creative director at CBS News marketing, will be senior VP, production, for the whole marketing group.

In addition to heading up production of Eye on American and Eye on Royal Caribbean programming in the air and on the ocean, he will oversee CBS Outernet (formerly SignStorey) programming for doctor's offices, supermarkets, service stations and hair salons.

CBS just closed Monday on its $71 million purchase of SignStorey.

Kreiner will also head up digital production for CBS Marketing, including for CBS EyeLab, the mash-up Web site where surfers are free to get creative with clips from CBS shows.

Kreiner's resume includes news promotion at NBC and production posts at ABC News. He had been senior VP and creative director of CBS News Marketing since 1996. He will be replaced in that post by Dave McCoy.