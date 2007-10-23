CBS’ Margo Named to NIH Advisory Council

Matthew Margo, senior vice president of program practices for CBS Television, was one of six members named to the National Institutes of Health Director's Council of Public Representatives.

The council, which next meets Oct. 26, advises the NIH directors on issues of public importance and engaging the community in national health issues and informing them about public health policy.

Margo oversees all advertising and public-service announcements, including heading up the CBS Cares campaigns. He has executive-produced campaigns on a number of health issues, including HIV/AIDS, cancer and heart disease.