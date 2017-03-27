CBS' ‘March Madness’ Games Score on Social Media

CBS’ Sunday doubleheader coverage of the 2017 “March Madness” NCAA Basketball Tournament scored big on social media, helping set the stage for the tournament’s Final Four weekend.

North Carolina’s thrilling win over Kentucky on CBS drew a whopping 5.1 million Twitter and Facebook interactions from more than 2.2 million unique users, according to Nielsen’s Social Content Ratings report. CBS’ coverage of South Carolina’s win over Florida drew 1.6 million social media interactions from 928,000 unique social media accounts, said Nielsen.

CBS will air the tournament's "Final Four" games Saturday night and the "March Madness" championship game on Monday.



