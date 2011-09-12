CBS Looks to Tweet Up Ratings

CBS is kicking off the new fall season with two full weeks of social media events, starting on Monday, Sept. 12, with the launch of its airing of its Fall Premiere Show, hosted by Ashley Hartman, and live executive producer chats on CBS.com.

Sept.19 through Sept. 26 will see the return of CBS Tweet Week, which features live tweets from stars of the shows.

Starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, on Monday, Sept. 12-18, CBS.com users can watch a 15-minute episode introducing them to CBS's nightly lineup. Each episode features exclusive content from CBS's new and returning fall series and will be followed by a live chat events with the executive producers.

The chats will coincide with the East Coast rebroadcasts of most of the shows' 2010-2011 season finales except for CSI.

Chats with executive producers start with Hawaii Five-0 executive producer Peter Lenkov on Monday, Sept. 12, followed by NCIS executive producer Gary Glasberg (Sept. 13), CSI executive producers Carol Mendelsohn and Don McGill (Sept. 14), The Mentalist executive producers Bruno Heller and Chris Long (Sept. 15), and CSI: NY executive producers Pam Veasey and Zachary Reiter (Sept. 16).

Talent participating in Tweet Week include Hawaii Five-0 star Masi Oka; NCIS: Los Angeles' Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah; Survivor host and executive producer Jeff Probst; Criminal Minds' AJ Cook; The Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar; A Gifted Man's star Patrick Wilson and the show's executive producer Neal Baer; and The Good Wife's Julianna Margulies.