CBS to Live-Stream Super Bowl XLVII

The NFL will once again offer its crown jewel event on

multiple platforms, announcing Wednesday that the league, along with broadcast

partner CBS, will live-stream Super Bowl XLVII on Feb. 3.

The game will be available on both CBSSports.com and

NFL.com. While both will leverage CBS' TV coverage, the stream will have extra

features, including additional camera angles, in-game highlights, live

statistics and other interactive elements. NBC will again live-stream the

Wildcard Saturday doubleheader on Jan. 5 and the Pro Bowl on Jan. 27.

All four games will also be available on NFL Mobile

from Verizon.

Last year's first-ever streaming with NBC was a success,

becoming the most-streamed singlesports game ever with 2.1 million unique visitors, according to data

by Omniture and mDialog. The game also represented 6.2% of total downstream

Internet traffic at 9 p.m. ET for NBCSports.com, territory usually reserved for

the Internet's biggest websites, according

to net traffic data tracker Sandvine.

The live-stream didn't have an adverse effect on the

television audience, as last year's Super Bowl drew 111.3 million total

viewers, againbecoming the most-watched television show in U.S. history.