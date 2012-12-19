CBS to Live-Stream Super Bowl XLVII
The NFL will once again offer its crown jewel event on
multiple platforms, announcing Wednesday that the league, along with broadcast
partner CBS, will live-stream Super Bowl XLVII on Feb. 3.
The game will be available on both CBSSports.com and
NFL.com. While both will leverage CBS' TV coverage, the stream will have extra
features, including additional camera angles, in-game highlights, live
statistics and other interactive elements. NBC will again live-stream the
Wildcard Saturday doubleheader on Jan. 5 and the Pro Bowl on Jan. 27.
All four games will also be available on NFL Mobile
from Verizon.
Last year's first-ever streaming with NBC was a success,
becoming the most-streamed singlesports game ever with 2.1 million unique visitors, according to data
by Omniture and mDialog. The game also represented 6.2% of total downstream
Internet traffic at 9 p.m. ET for NBCSports.com, territory usually reserved for
the Internet's biggest websites, according
to net traffic data tracker Sandvine.
The live-stream didn't have an adverse effect on the
television audience, as last year's Super Bowl drew 111.3 million total
viewers, againbecoming the most-watched television show in U.S. history.
