CBS to Live-Stream Its NFL Playoff Coverage

In a first for the network, CBS will live stream its entire coverage of the AFC half of the NFL playoffs.

Live streams of CBS Sports’ AFC playoff games will be available via laptops, desktops and tablets at CBSSports.com here.

CBS will stream one wildcard round game, two divisional round games and the AFC conference championship game. The network's first game will be the Jan. 5 wildcard matchup between the San Diego Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET.

The network also announced that the retiring Dan Dierdorf will call the Jan. 11 divisional round game at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game, which will be at the home of the New England Patriots in Foxboro, Mass., will be Dierdorf's last.