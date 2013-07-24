CBS, Litton Launching New Saturday Morning Block

CBS on Wednesday announced it is partnering with Litton

Entertainment on a new Saturday morning programming block to premiere on Sept.

28.

The three-hour block is compliant with the FCC's

educational/informational standards and will consist of six new half-hour

programs with a pro-social message aimed at teens 13-16. Topics include pet

adoption/animal care, healthy eating, and personal interest stories of people

making a difference in their communities.

The programs are Lucky Dog hosted by

animal trainer Brandon McMillan, Dr. Chris Pet Vet, cooking shows Recipe

Rehab and Jamie Oliver's 15 Minute Meals, All in With Laila Ali and

Game Changers with Kevin Frazier, cohost of omg! Insider.

Litton also programs a similar block for ABC and its affiliates called

Litton's Weekend Adventure. The announcement for that lineup is due out

soon, according to Litton.