CBS, Litton Launching New Saturday Morning Block
CBS on Wednesday announced it is partnering with Litton
Entertainment on a new Saturday morning programming block to premiere on Sept.
28.
The three-hour block is compliant with the FCC's
educational/informational standards and will consist of six new half-hour
programs with a pro-social message aimed at teens 13-16. Topics include pet
adoption/animal care, healthy eating, and personal interest stories of people
making a difference in their communities.
The programs are Lucky Dog hosted by
animal trainer Brandon McMillan, Dr. Chris Pet Vet, cooking shows Recipe
Rehab and Jamie Oliver's 15 Minute Meals, All in With Laila Ali and
Game Changers with Kevin Frazier, cohost of omg! Insider.
Litton also programs a similar block for ABC and its affiliates called
Litton's Weekend Adventure. The announcement for that lineup is due out
soon, according to Litton.
