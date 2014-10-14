CBS Licenses 'NCIS: New Orleans,' 'CSI:Cyber' to UK's Channel 5
CBS Studios International has licensed the TV rights for freshman drama NCIS: New Orleans and the upcoming CSI spinoff Cyber to the UK'S Channel 5.
The deal also includes the licensing rights to future seasons of NCIS.
NCIS: New Orleans has drawn strong numbers over its first few episodes and is likely to receive a full season order. It's premiere drew over 17 million viewers on Sept. 23.
CSI: Cyber, the third spinoff of that franchise will debut at midseason.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.