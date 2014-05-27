CBS Leads TCA Awards Nominations

The Television Critics Association announced Tuesday the nominees for the 30th Annual TCA Awards.

CBS took the most nominations with nine, while HBO, FX and Fox followed close behind with eight, seven and six, respectively.

AMC’s Breaking Bad will defend its Program of the Year title. But the show faces stiff competition from HBO’s Game of Thrones and True Detective, Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black, and CBS’ The Good Wife (pictured).

Other familiar titles up for noms include CBS’ The Big Bang Theory, which tied with Parks and Recreation for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy in 2013; BBC America’s Orphan Black, which saw actress Tatiana Maslany nab the Individual Achievement in Drama award; FX’s The Americans and Louie, which won Individual Achievement in Comedy for Louis C.K.

Newcomers to this year’s roster of nominees are Logo’s RuPaul’s Drag Race, FX’s Fargo, Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Sleepy Hollow, and ABC Family’s The Fosters.

Winners will be named during an invitation-only gala on July 19 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The ceremony is part of The Summer TCA tour, which begins July 8 and runs through July 23.

Along with the nominations, the TCA unveiled a new logo to help commemorate 30 years of the awards and hinted at a number of additional celebratory events to come.

“This is a monumental occasion for us, as we celebrate 30 years of the TCA Awards,” said Amber Dowling, TCA VP. “Starting with the unveiling of our new logo today, we have some special presentations in store to commemorate the event, as we welcome back past presidents and honorees, and announce our host next month. The evening is sure to be full of surprises, and I’m excited to share this incredible milestone with our members.”

Below is the complete list of this year’s nominees:

* denotes 2013 category winner

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Louis C.K., Louie (FX)*

Mindy Kaling, The Mindy Project (Fox)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation (NBC)

Individual Achievement in Drama

Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad (AMC)

Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife (CBS)

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black (BBC America)*

Matthew McConaughey, True Detective (HBO)

Matthew Rhys, The Americans (FX)

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)

Cosmos (Fox)

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart (Comedy Central)

Frontline (PBS)

60 Minutes (CBS)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul's Drag Race (Logo)

Shark Tank (ABC)*

Survivor (CBS)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming

Adventure Time (Cartoon Network)

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood (PBS)

The Fosters (ABC Family)

Sesame Street (PBS)

Switched at Birth (ABC Family)

Outstanding New Program

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)

Fargo (FX)

Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

Sleepy Hollow (Fox)

True Detective (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries and Specials

American Horror Story: Coven (FX)

Broadchurch (BBC America)

Fargo (FX)

The Returned (SundanceTV)

True Detective (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

The Americans (FX)

Breaking Bad (AMC)

Game of Thrones (HBO)*

House of Cards (Netflix)

The Good Wife (CBS)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

The Big Bang Theory (CBS)* [tied with Parks and Recreation for 2013 category win]

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)

Louie (FX)

The Mindy Project (Fox)

Veep (HBO)

Career Achievement Award

Mark Burnett

James Burrows

Valerie Harper

Jay Leno

William Shatner

Heritage Award

Lost (ABC)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

South Park (Comedy Central)

Star Trek (NBC)

Twin Peaks (ABC)

Program of the Year

Breaking Bad (AMC)*

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Good Wife (CBS)

Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

True Detective (HBO)