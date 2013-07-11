CBS Leads News and Doc Emmy Nominations With 46
CBS topped the nominations for the 34th Annual
News and Documentary Emmy Awards with 46, according to the list announced on
Thursday by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
The network's venerable newsmagazine 60 Minutes was
also the most nominated program, receiving 24 nominations. PBS followed close
behind with 45 overall nominations while its Frontline was the
second-most nominated program with 18. David Fanning, founder and executive
producer of PBS' Frontline, will also receive the Lifetime Achievement
Award this year.
HBO received 21 nominations for its Documentary Films unit,
while ABC received 14, including five for Nightline, and NBC received 13
including five for its newsmagazine Dateline.
Among the basic cable networks, CNN lead with eight nods,
followed by National Geographic Channel and Smithsonian Channel, which picked
up four each, and Discovery Channel, which had three. History, AXS-TV, BBC
World News America and CNBC each received two nominations.
Bloomberg, Investigation Discovery, MTV, Univision, Nat Geo
Wild, Science Channel and Showtime each picked up one nomination apiece.
The News and Doc Emmys will be presented on
Tuesday, Oct. 1 in a ceremony at the Time Warner Center in New York City.
