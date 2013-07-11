CBS Leads News and Doc Emmy Nominations With 46

CBS topped the nominations for the 34th Annual

News and Documentary Emmy Awards with 46, according to the list announced on

Thursday by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.





The network's venerable newsmagazine 60 Minutes was

also the most nominated program, receiving 24 nominations. PBS followed close

behind with 45 overall nominations while its Frontline was the

second-most nominated program with 18. David Fanning, founder and executive

producer of PBS' Frontline, will also receive the Lifetime Achievement

Award this year.





HBO received 21 nominations for its Documentary Films unit,

while ABC received 14, including five for Nightline, and NBC received 13

including five for its newsmagazine Dateline.





Among the basic cable networks, CNN lead with eight nods,

followed by National Geographic Channel and Smithsonian Channel, which picked

up four each, and Discovery Channel, which had three. History, AXS-TV, BBC

World News America and CNBC each received two nominations.





Bloomberg, Investigation Discovery, MTV, Univision, Nat Geo

Wild, Science Channel and Showtime each picked up one nomination apiece.





The News and Doc Emmys will be presented on

Tuesday, Oct. 1 in a ceremony at the Time Warner Center in New York City.