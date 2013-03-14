CBS Launches New App With Full Episode Streaming

CBS has launched a new app for CBS app for iPhone and iPad

users that will offer streams of full episodes. It is the first time CBS has

allowed users to stream full primetime episodes on a free app.





With the app, most primetime shows will be available for

streaming eight days after broadcast while daytime and late-night programming

will be available 24 hours after airing.





The app will also include second screen features for a

number of popular prime time shows, including NCIS, The Good Wife, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and

others.





Later this year, CBS plans to launch similar full-episode

streaming apps "for all major mobile and tablet platforms later this year,

including Android and Windows 8," the company noted.





Buick is the official launch partner for the new CBS App,

which h will offer users CBS programming with reduced commercial interruption

for the first several weeks after launch.





"We have been methodically and strategically finding new

ways to satiate the appetite for our content on new platforms, while tapping

into the tremendous revenue provided by doing so," said Leslie Moonves,

president and CEO, CBS Corp. in a statement. "Our announcement today achieves

both of these objectives, while protecting our very healthy current ecosystem.

In addition, by making our shows available on all the leading mobile devices

out there, we are confident we will bring a whole new set of viewers to the CBS

Television Network and build upon our standing as the No. 1 network in the

business."





CBS has previously offered a CBS Connect app for second

screen experiences, which will be integrated into the new CBS app by the start

of the fall TV season.





When that occurs the CBS App will offer integrated social

feeds; live events that allow fans to engage directly with talent; and

second-screen experiences that are synched to the broadcast for such shows as CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Criminal Minds, Hawaii Five-0 and NCIS: Los

Angeles.



