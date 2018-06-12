CBS Launches Live Experience Events Unit

CBS said it is launching CBS Experiences, or CBSX, a new unit that will create live events based on CBS programs and brands.

Other programmers have been creating events designed to find ways in real life to connect with fans. Viacom has been pushing live experiences with events such as Nickelodeon’s SlimeFest, Comedy Central’s ClusterFest and the BET Experience. It also acquired the VidCon convention, which brings together content creators and their fans.

The live events are also popular with sponsors, who create programs designed to engage consumers.

The first event produced by CBS Experiences will be An Evening with CBS Sunday Morning Live, which will be held at Town Hall in New York on Oct. 1.

At CBS, Rich Lobel will serve as executive VP and Managing Director, CBS Experiences. Vinnie Favale, senior VP, Late Night and Talent Development, CBS Television Studios, will work with Lobel on the company’s new business. Both report to Tony Ambrosio, senior executive VP, chief administrative officer, CBS Corporation, on all matters related to CBSX.

“As marketers continue to place an increasing importance on the value of experiences, the launch of CBSX is an ideal opportunity to leverage our company’s many assets,” said Ambrosio. “By extending and elevating CBS properties, we have the ability to unlock incremental value, while also enabling consumers and marketers to engage with their favorite entertainment, news and sports brands in a new immersive dimension.”