CBS Launches Leno Counterattack

CBS sees opportunity when the 10 p.m. The Jay Leno Show debuts on NBC in the fall, and is looking to maximize it with what it calls "an aggressive, multi-tiered local market campaign" to boost its affiliates' performance at 10-and in late news.

"Project L.E.N.O. (Late Prime Enhanced News Opportunity)" is a "tool kit" of materials CBS is offering stations, including "sponsorable broadcast spots and behind-the-scenes vignettes, sponsorable web banners and tagable radio spots." CBS says the package also includes an "affiliate swap spot" to promote 10 p.m.

"As the face of network television changes this fall, 'Project L.E.N.O.' will help our stations capitalize on this opportunity in the 10:00 PM hour," said CBS Marketing Group President George Schweitzer. "Our marketing group loves acronyms...and ‘Project L.E.N.O.' says it all."