CBS Launches Free Sports Streaming News Service

CBS on Monday launched CBS Sports HQ, a 24-hour streaming sports news network with updates, scores, highlights and analysis.

The service is accessible free and supported by advertising.

CBS Sports HQ follows on CBSN, a 24-hour free streaming news service. CBS also has subscription streaming services in CBS All Access and a Showtime OTT product that combined have about 5 million subscribers.



“CBS Sports HQ is another key step in the evolution of the CBS Corporation,” said CBS CEO Les Moonves, “From CBS All Access to Showtime OTT to CBSN, we are creating best-in-class direct-to-consumer streaming platforms that are positioning us to be leaders in the future of premium content distribution. Thanks to the collaboration of CBS Interactive and CBS Sports, I am confident that CBS Sports HQ will become our latest success story in that regard.”

The new network is a collaboration between CBS Sports and CBS Interactive and employs the resources of CBS Sports, CBS Sports.com, 247Sports, SportsLine, CBS Sports Fantasy and MaxPreps.



“CBS SPORTS HQ is for fans who want more coverage of the game. Sports fans can now get the news and highlights they want in a true, round-the-clock sportscast on any device, where and when they want,” said Jim Lanzone, CEO, CBS Interactive and Chief Digital Officer, CBS Corporation. “As with CBSN, which continues to attract a growing audience of digital consumers, we also think there’s a tremendous advantage in being first to market with this type of service in a crown jewel category.”

At launch, CBS Sports HQ is available on CBSSports.com; the CBS Sports app for key connected TV devices including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku; the CBS Sports mobile app for iOS and Android; CBSN; and the CBS All Access subscription service.