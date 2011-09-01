CBS Launches Fall Preview iPad App

In an example of the growing importance of apps in promoting new TV series, CBS has launched a free CBS Fall Preview iPad app that the network is billing as the first of its kind.

In creating the app, the network went beyond simply repurposing existing promotional materials and recruited NCIS's Pauley Perrette to guide users through the network's five new dramas and comedies. On the home screen, Perrette introduces each new show along with anecdotes about the cast, characters and storylines.

A wide array of video previews, cast bios, photo galleries, social media, games and the complete CBS schedule are also featured.

The five shows spotlighted on the app are the network's three new dramas, Unforgettable, Person Of Interest and A Gifted Man, and its two comedy series, 2 Broke Girls and How To Be A Gentleman.

The app also includes a look at the complete CBS fall lineup and has calendar integration features that enable users to easily add premiere and regular episode dates to their iPad calendar and share the information with friends online.

The app is also designed to be a companion to the CBS Fall Preview primetime special previewing CBS's new fall lineup that will air Thursday, Sept. 8.

Extensive content about the new and returning shows is also available online.