CBS Launches Dedicated Big Brother 8 Channel on Verizon Mobile-TV Service

CBS, Verizon Wireless and mobile-TV-service provider MediaFLO teamed up to create a new mobile-TV channel that will air a real-time, 24/7 feed of the activity inside the house used for CBS' Big Brother 8 reality show.

The Big Brother 8 channel will run from Aug. 19 through the show's season finale Sept. 18, and it will be available to subscribers to Verizon Wireless' V CAST Mobile TV service, which uses MediaFLO's broadcast spectrum to deliver live video to specially equipped handsets.

MediaFLO, a subsidiary of cellular-phone-chip giant Qualcomm, already carries primetime episodes of Big Brother 8 on CBS Mobile, one of the eight regular channels on its service.

In total, hundreds of hours of live programming will air on the new dedicated Big Brother 8 channel, which is available at no additional charge to V CAST Mobile TV subscribers.

"We are thrilled to provide Big Brother’s passionate and digitally savvy fans with yet another way to keep connected to the show 24/7," said Cyriac Roeding, executive vice president of CBS Mobile, in a statement. "CBS Mobile is about innovation and creating truly made-for-mobile experiences. This Big Brother channel is both -- a first in the United States and the most mobile entertainment possible -- allowing you to ‘live’ with the Big Brother houseguests on your phone 24/7."

The Big Brother 8 channel is another example of MediaFLO creating temporary, special-event channels as part of its mobile-TV service. Earlier this month, it teamed up with sports programmer ESPN to create EXPN, a dedicated channel that provided eight hours daily of live coverage from ESPN's X Games extreme-sports event.