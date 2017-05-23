CBS’ ‘Late Late Show’ to Launch Digital Series on Snapchat Discover

The Late Late Show with James Corden and CBS Interactive said they plan to launch a new digital series on Snapchat called James Corden’s Next James Corden.

The series will debut exclusively as a Snapchat Show on the Discover platform in the fall and will be shot vertically for viewing on mobile devices.

The show will feature Corden holding a fictional competition to find an up-and-comer to succeed him as host of The Late Late Show (in real life, Corden isn’t going anywhere soon).

James Corden’s Next James Corden will star James Corden and feature familiar late-night faces including band leader Reggie Watts.

Corden has already been very successful in social media. His Carpool Karaoke segments have draw millions of views on YouTube.

Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe will serve as executive producers of the series, from CBS Interactive in partnership with Fulwell 73 and in association with CBS Productions.