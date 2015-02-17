CBS Lands Live Boxing Series

CBS Sports and Showtime Sports announced Tuesday a multiyear partnership to bring live boxing back to CBS with Premier Boxing Champions.

The boxing series will premiere April 4 at 3 p.m. ET on CBS, which will feature Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Adonis Stevenson. Premier Boxing Champions will air in partnership with Showtime Championship Boxing to cross-promote live fights.

“The Premier Boxing Champions series on CBS will help usher in a new era in the storied history of boxing,” said Stephen Espinoza, executive VP and general manager, Showtime Sports. “With the support of our parent company, we are uniquely positioned for a three-tiered approach that includes live boxing broadcasts on America’s No. 1 network, the cable reach of CBS Sports Network and, of course, the premium television leader in boxing, Showtime.”

The second live match will air May 9 at 4:30 p.m. ET, featuring Omar Figueroa and Ricky Burns. Additional matches will run in June, July and September, with up to eight live matches total.

Premier Boxing Champions was created by Haymon Sports and is the first live boxing series to air on CBS in 15 years.