CBS: KOL-ing All Kids

CBS says it will debut its new Saturday-morning kids block, "KOL's Secret Slumber Party," Sept. 16.

The three-hour lineup is billed as E/I compliant and is a joint programming venture among CBS, kids programmer DIC, and online giant AOL. KOL (kids online) is the version of AOL targeted to children.

The Lineup comprises four animated shows, Madeline, Sabrina: The Animated Series, Trollz, Horseland, as well as two live-action offerings--CAKE and reality competition, Dance Revolution, with "kid-friendly celebrity judges."

DIC and AOL will also create an associated Website with games, clips and behind-the-scenes action.

The block is aimed at kids 6-12.

The E/I designation on the three-hour block is important. The FCC requires each TV station to carry at least three hours weekly of educational/informational programming, though the requirement is essentially to identify the programming. The FCC does not actively review the programming for compliance.

Some children's activist groups have complained to the FCC in the past that some DIC E/I compliant shows are not educational, but the company has responded that it has educational advisers consulting on its series and that shows teaching values like honesty and cooperation are also educational.