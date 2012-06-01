CBS Joins in Doing Upfront Business

CBS is actively writing upfront business, according to

market sources.

Executives at the Tiffany network have said they expect to

lead the market, and would hold out until they got the price increases they

were seeking for commercials.

The activity at CBS follows a late night for agency

staffers. On Wednesday, it was reported that Fox and ABC had begun doing deals

with the movie studios and automakers, two categories eager to get prime

inventory in high-rated shows near the weekend. Fox was getting high

single-digit price increases, sources said. ABC was reportedly getting

mid-single digit increases.

Market sources also said that some agencies had provides

budgets to some of the cable networks and that price negotiations had begun.

That would be relatively early in the process because the cable networks

usually don't do much of their business until buyers are finished with the

broadcasters.