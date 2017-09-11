CBS Interactive, Vice Team Up for Sponsored Tech Series

CBS Interactive and Vice Media are teaming up to create an online series on technology.

The series, Dear Future, Will appear on CBS’s CNet and Vice’s Motherboard and is sponsored by Microsoft Surface and Audi. Dear Future will look a topics including space travel, genome editing, artificial intelligence and robotics.

“As the world’s number one consumer tech media brand, our global audience looks to us to discover the unique stories that demonstrate how today’s technology will inform our future,” said Mark Larkin, senior VP and general manager of CNet. “This partnership enables us to combine the editorial expertise of CNET and Motherboard to produce new and unique content that showcases the possible.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Motherboard is this internet oracle for an audience that might as well be living 50 years in the future,” said Thobey Campion, head of publishing at Vice. “It’s gratifying to have found a kindred spirit in CNET, who can help us produce the most groundbreaking tech-focused stories around. The partnership also provides a very unique opportunity to bring this wealth of editorial and video to a greatly expanded global audience, ultimately waking people up to innovations that will impact all of humanity.”