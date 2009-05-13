CBS Interactive Launches 1080p Video Player

CBS Interactive has upgraded its HD video gallery to the 1080p format, the highest quality available online.

While the gallery does not have a complete library of CBS programs, it features select episodes of CSI, CSI: Miami, CSI: NY, How I Met Your Mother, Survivor and other shows.

Intel is the launch sponsor for the gallery, and will receive "prominent and immersive" branding across the site for six weeks, including skins, display ads and an Intel-branded thumbnail on programs available in 1080p.

"The launch of the new HD Gallery in 1080p format represents another milestone for online video and demonstrates our commitment to offer users state-of-the-art online video experiences with CBS content," said Anthony Soohoo, Senior Vice President and General Manager, CBS Interactive, announcing the upgrade. "Now through our partnerships with industry leaders like Intel, CBS.com users are able to experience the highest quality audio and video that technology allows, without a lag or interruptions."