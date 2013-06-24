CBS Inks U.K., German Deals With Amazon's Lovefilm
Amazon's Lovefilm has concluded a multiyear licensing deal
with CBS Studios International that will allow its users in Germany and the
U.K. to stream a variety of series from CBS and Showtime.
Content includes the CBS series The Good Wife and Blue Bloods
as well as such Showtime series as Nurse Jackie,
Californication and Dexter.
The deal also includes the Star Trek series from the 1960s and Star Trek: Voyager.
In a statement, Armando Nunez, president and CEO of CBS
Global Distribution Group, called the agreement "another example of the growing
licensing opportunities available for CBS's world-class content in a dynamic
global marketplace."
Amazon's Lovefilm offers a subscription service with over two
million members in the U.K., Germany, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway.
The deal with CBS expands its already extensive
slate of content from such distributors and producers as Miramax, Twentieth
Century Fox, NBCUniversal, Marvel, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., Disney, ABC,
BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Studiocanal and eOne.
