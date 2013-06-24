CBS Inks U.K., German Deals With Amazon's Lovefilm

Amazon's Lovefilm has concluded a multiyear licensing deal

with CBS Studios International that will allow its users in Germany and the

U.K. to stream a variety of series from CBS and Showtime.

Content includes the CBS series The Good Wife and Blue Bloods

as well as such Showtime series as Nurse Jackie,

Californication and Dexter.

The deal also includes the Star Trek series from the 1960s and Star Trek: Voyager.

In a statement, Armando Nunez, president and CEO of CBS

Global Distribution Group, called the agreement "another example of the growing

licensing opportunities available for CBS's world-class content in a dynamic

global marketplace."

Amazon's Lovefilm offers a subscription service with over two

million members in the U.K., Germany, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway.

The deal with CBS expands its already extensive

slate of content from such distributors and producers as Miramax, Twentieth

Century Fox, NBCUniversal, Marvel, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., Disney, ABC,

BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Studiocanal and eOne.