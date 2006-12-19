CBS Hires Yahoo! Exec Michael Marquez

CBS has hired Yahoo! executive Michael Marquez as Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development for CBS Interactive. Marquez will report to Quincy Smith , President of the new the division. Based in San Francisco, he will oversee overall digital strategy as well as work with Chief Development Officer Joseph Ianniello on investments and acquisitions.

Marquez was most recently Director of Corporate Development for Yahoo!, where he worked with its executive management team on acquisitions and investments. He helped oversee the acquisition of 15 companies, including del.icio.us and Jumpcut. Prior to Yahoo! he was a banker at Robertson Stephens and a founding member of an Internet division at Andersen Consulting.