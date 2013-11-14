CBS Hires Mickey Carter As Distribution Senior VP

CBS has hired Mickey Carter as senior VP of television networks distribution, reporting to Ray Hopkins, president of the department. Carter will bolster CBS's team of negotiators and assist in the multiplatform growth and distribution strategies for all CBS-owned properties.

The announcement comes shortly after the appointment of another former Fox executive, Jonathan Sarrow, to a similar role. Carter and Sarrow will work as counterparts within the Television Distribution division.

"Mickey is a tremendous executive with a stellar reputation in the industry," Hopkins said in a release. "His successful track record in negotiating deals will further CBS's strategy of securing carriage fees that are commensurate to the high-quality content we deliver to our distribution partners. I look forward to working closely with him."

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.