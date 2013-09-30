CBS Hires Exec to Oversee Limited/Event Series

CBS is following suit and hiring an executive to focus on limited series and event programming, on Monday announcing that Stacy Mandelberg has joined the company as a VP.

In the newly created position, Mandelberg will acquire, develop and oversee production of short-run scripted programming "based on books, historical events and original ideas with high-concept appeal," according to the announcement. She will report to both CBS Entertainment president Nina Tassler and CBS Television Studios president David Stapf.

Her hire follows the creation of similar roles at other broadcast networks as miniseries regain favor at the networks after years of cable dominating the genre. In June, NBC hired Quinn Taylor from ABC to head longform programming, and ABC subsequently added movies and miniseries under VP of drama development Channing Dungey. Just last week, Fox recruited film exec Jeni Mulein to be its VP of event series.

"There is a lot of interest - from writers, producers and actors - to tell shorter-form stories that make noise in the industry as well as on a network's schedule," Stapf said in a statement. "This position formally establishes a point person to facilitate the pitching, development and production process."

"We believe there is viewer demand for scripted projects, with built-in promotional appeal, that air over a few days, or maybe a couple weeks," added Tassler. "It is programming that can complement our regular series and live event specials, and offer scheduling opportunities at various points of the year as an alternative to repeats."

Mandelberg was previously senior VP of Von Zerneck/Sertner Films where she oversaw the development for series and movies for TV networks including TNT, Lifetime and ABC Family and the CBS miniseries Category 7. Prior to that she was an executive producer of the Lifetime movie haunting Sarah and a programming executive at Atmosphere Entertainment.