CBS Heads North to Canada for Police Drama Flashpoint

Not all scripted fare is on hold during the writers' strike, but CBS is going north of the border for a new series order.

The network said Tuesday that it ordered 13 episodes of police drama Flashpoint.

Co-owned Paramount Network Television is partnering with CTV and Canadian producers Pink Sky Entertainment and Avamar Entertainment on the show, which was in development for Canadian TV and will air later this year on both CBS and CTV.

Production is set to begin in April. A CBS source said the pilot was written before the strike and Canadian writers would be working on the show, but the move went beyond the strike to thinking outside of the box and the U.S. borders for development in the future.