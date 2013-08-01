CBS' Head of Alternative Programming to Step Down

CBS' executive VP of alternative programming Jennifer

Bresnan will step down from her role at the end of the summer.





Bresnan, who has led the department since 2008, is

relocating to New York where her husband Joe Ianniello, COO of CBS Corp., and

family live. She will continue with CBS in a consultant role on unscripted

series.





"Jen has been an outstanding leader of this department,

with tremendous passion for the genre and creative energy for our shows,"

said Nina Tassler, president of CBS Entertainment. Bresnan is credited for

leading the development and launch of Undercover Boss and worked closely

on Survivor, The Amazing Race and Big Brother.





"I am so grateful to Leslie Moonves and Nina Tassler

for bringing me into the CBS family and for their remarkable support,"

said Bresnan. "It has been an incredible honor to work with the strongest

reality brands in the business, and I have the deepest respect for my team and

all the producers whose passion keeps these shows thriving. It's easier

stepping down when it's not goodbye, just a different location, and I am very

excited to begin a new chapter of my life on the East Coast."



