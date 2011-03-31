CBS to Have Tweet Week
CBS announced on Thursday that next week (April 3-11) will be "CBS Tweet Week," which will feature the network's actors, musicians and sports personalities live-tweeting their respective shows and events.
Fans will be able to submit questions via either CBS website or on Twitter. To submit questions on Twitter, viewers should use the respective show's hashtag and the person's Twitter account.
Fans can log onto cbs.com and follow the #CBSTweetWeek hashtag on Twitter. Full list below.
Sunday, April 3 at 8pmET/7pmCT
Academy of Country Music Awards
Performer @DierksBentley and presenter @JulianneHough
#ACMAwards
Monday, April 4 at 9pm ET/8pm CT, 6pmPT
2011 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball National Championship Game
CBS Sports analysts @GregAnthony50 and @SethDavisHoops
#ChampGame
Tuesday, April 5 at 8pm ET/7pmCT
NCIS star @PauleyP (Pauley Perrette)
#NCIS #P2PKiller
Wednesday, April 6 at 8pmET/7pmCT and 8pmPT:
Survivor host @JeffProbst
#Survivor
Thursday, April 7 at 8pmET/7pmCT
The Big Bang Theory star @SimonHelberg
#BigBangTheory
Friday, April 8 at 10pmET/9pmCT
Blue Bloods star @DonnieWahlberg
#BlueBloods
Sunday, April 10 at 8pmET/7pmCT
The Amazing Race host @PhilKeoghan
#AmazingRace
Monday, April 11 at 10pmET/9pmCT
Hawaii Five-0 star @DanielDaeKim
#H50
