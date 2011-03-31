CBS to Have Tweet Week

CBS announced on Thursday that next week (April 3-11) will be "CBS Tweet Week," which will feature the network's actors, musicians and sports personalities live-tweeting their respective shows and events.

Fans will be able to submit questions via either CBS website or on Twitter. To submit questions on Twitter, viewers should use the respective show's hashtag and the person's Twitter account.

Fans can log onto cbs.com and follow the #CBSTweetWeek hashtag on Twitter. Full list below.

Sunday, April 3 at 8pmET/7pmCT

Academy of Country Music Awards

Performer @DierksBentley and presenter @JulianneHough

#ACMAwards

Monday, April 4 at 9pm ET/8pm CT, 6pmPT

2011 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball National Championship Game

CBS Sports analysts @GregAnthony50 and @SethDavisHoops

#ChampGame

Tuesday, April 5 at 8pm ET/7pmCT

NCIS star @PauleyP (Pauley Perrette)

#NCIS #P2PKiller

Wednesday, April 6 at 8pmET/7pmCT and 8pmPT:

Survivor host @JeffProbst

#Survivor

Thursday, April 7 at 8pmET/7pmCT

The Big Bang Theory star @SimonHelberg

#BigBangTheory

Friday, April 8 at 10pmET/9pmCT

Blue Bloods star @DonnieWahlberg

#BlueBloods

Sunday, April 10 at 8pmET/7pmCT

The Amazing Race host @PhilKeoghan

#AmazingRace

Monday, April 11 at 10pmET/9pmCT

Hawaii Five-0 star @DanielDaeKim

#H50