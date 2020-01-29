CBS Gave the Grammys TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Jan. 26).

On the strength of 284.8 million TV ad impressions, CBS’s Grammy Awards promo tops our chart. The Eye Network, though, is the only traditional broadcaster in our ranking.

HGTV grabs second and fourth for, respectively, 100 Day Dream Home and Extreme Makeover Home Edition, while USA promotes the return of The Biggest Loser in third and TBS hypes the second season of anthology comedy Miracle Workers in fifth.

Notably, the Extreme Makeover Home Edition spot earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (149) in our ranking, getting 49% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).