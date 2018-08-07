CBS Grabs LeBron Competition Series ‘Million Dollar Mile’

CBS has ordered the LeBron James competition series Million Dollar Mile (working title), which challenges athletes’ physical and mental toughness. CBS is on board for 10 episodes.

The show comes from Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan of Fly on the Wall Entertainment, the producers behind Big Brother.

James and Maverick Carter of SpringHill Entertainment are also producing Million Dollar Mile, as is Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television.

NBA star James has several television projects. On Aug. 6, Showtime announced Shut Up & Dribble, a documentary series from James about “the changing role of African-American athletes through the lens of the NBA,” said Showtime chief David Nevins. Starz will debut James’ documentary series Warriors of Liberty City Sept. 16. NBC airs the James game show The Wall.

With his CBS project, contestants get a chance to win $1,000,000 every time they run the Million Dollar Mile. Standing in their way is a challenging course and a group of athletes looking to stop them.

“LeBron represents the epitome of strength, vision and determination – all skills one will need to complete this one-of-a-kind course where every runner has a chance to win $1,000,000,” said Sharon Vuong, senior VP, alternative, CBS Entertainment. “Couple that with Allison and Rich’s unrivaled skill for storytelling and game, and we feel like we have a championship-caliber team.”

Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron will oversee the project for SpringHill.

“This show takes competition series to a whole new level. It’s intense, it’s entertaining and it has a twist that will have people on the edge of their seats while also creating an opportunity to change the contestants’ lives,” said Carter, CEO of SpringHill Entertainment. “It’s exactly the type of aspirational content SpringHill Entertainment is about, and we can’t wait for people to experience it.”