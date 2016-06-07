CBS Grabs Crisis Negotiation Series ‘Ransom’

CBS has given the green light to Ransom, a suspenseful 13-episode drama from Frank Spotnitz and his Big Light Productions, international studio Entertainment One, and producers Sienna Films and Wildcats Productions. Created by Spotnitz and David Vainola, Ransom is inspired by the experiences of high stakes crisis negotiator Laurent Combalbert.

"The world of crisis negotiation is incredibly compelling, as demonstrated by the fascinating real-life cases Laurent has negotiated," Spotnitz said. "Laurent has inspired a brilliant and complex character, and you can't help but be moved seeing all the lives he's saved around the world."

CBS is partnering with France’s TF1 and Canada’s Global on the series.

Spotnitz created The Man in the High Castle for Amazon.

"As CBS continues to program year round, we are always looking for series that can fit seamlessly within our schedule and connect with our viewers," Glenn Geller, president of CBS Entertainment, said. "Ransom brings a compelling new approach to a character-driven crime drama with a sense of urgency and closure in each episode."

CBS did not announce a premiere date for Ransom.