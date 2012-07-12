CBSGrabs 43 News and Doc Emmy Nominations
CBS
again led all networks with 43 nominations for the 33rd annual News and
Documentary Emmy Awards, which were announced Thursday.
CBS
was led by 60 Minutes, which received
34 total nominations, easily the most of any program. CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley took home five, Sunday Morning received three and 48 Hours was nominated once.
Following
CBS was PBS, who scored 37 nominations, including 15 for POV (second most) and eight for Frontline.
NBC received 20 nominations, with eight for NBC
Nightly News with Brian Williams and five for Dateline. NBC News' newest newsmagazine Rock Center earned three nods.
ABC
finished with 17 nominations, led by 20/20,
which earned four nominations. HBO received 15 nominations, with 14 of those
going towards its HBO DocumentaryFilms series. CNN & CNNI finished
with nine.
The News and Documentary Emmy Awards will take place Oct. 1 at the Frederick P. Rose Hall at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.
