CBS Gives ‘NCIS’ Two-Year Extension

CBS has renewed NCIS for two more seasons, and executive producer/star Mark Harmon has also signed a new two-year deal. The popular drama is averaging 20.47 million viewers this season, according to CBS, up 4% from a year ago. It launched in 2003.

“It’s extraordinary that in its 13th season and with over 300 episodes to its credit, NCIS continues to excel at such a high level on a global scale,” said Glenn Geller, president, CBS Entertainment. “It is testimony to an amazing cast, led on and off the screen by the exceptional Mark Harmon, for skillfully bringing this universally appealing team of heroes to life; and to Gary Glasberg and his writers for crafting compelling stories that feature NCIS’s signature blend of mystery, quirk, drama and comedy every single week.”

Short for Naval Criminal Investigative Service, NCIS sees a crew investigate crimes connected to Navy and Marine Corps personnel.

The show is popular beyond U.S. borders, licensed in more than 200 international markets.