CBS Gives Full Season Orders to 'Unforgettable,' 'Person ofInterest'
CBS has given full-season orders to rookie dramas Unforgettable and Person of Interest, the network said Tuesday.
Unforgettable, a
police drama starring Poppy Montgomery, is averaging a 3.0 rating with adults
18-49 and 14 million viewers this fall, improving 3% in both measures over what
The Good Wife averaged in the Tuesday 10 p.m.
time period last year.
J.J. Abrams thriller Person
of Interest is averaging a 3.3 in the 18-49 demo and 14 million viewers on
Thursdays at 9 p.m., not the breakout success CBS had likely hoped for from its
touted best-testing drama pilot ever, but still a solid number.
The two dramas join freshman comedy 2 Broke Girls in CBS' full-season pickups. The net has already
canceled the underperforming Thursday sitcom How to Be a Gentleman while Friday medical drama A Gifted Man remains on the fence.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.