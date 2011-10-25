CBS Gives Full Season Orders to 'Unforgettable,' 'Person ofInterest'

CBS has given full-season orders to rookie dramas Unforgettable and Person of Interest, the network said Tuesday.

Unforgettable, a

police drama starring Poppy Montgomery, is averaging a 3.0 rating with adults

18-49 and 14 million viewers this fall, improving 3% in both measures over what

The Good Wife averaged in the Tuesday 10 p.m.

time period last year.

J.J. Abrams thriller Person

of Interest is averaging a 3.3 in the 18-49 demo and 14 million viewers on

Thursdays at 9 p.m., not the breakout success CBS had likely hoped for from its

touted best-testing drama pilot ever, but still a solid number.

The two dramas join freshman comedy 2 Broke Girls in CBS' full-season pickups. The net has already

canceled the underperforming Thursday sitcom How to Be a Gentleman while Friday medical drama A Gifted Man remains on the fence.