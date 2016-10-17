CBS Gives Full Season Orders to ‘Bull,’ ‘MacGyver,’ ‘Kevin Can Wait’

CBS has given full season orders to dramas Bull and MacGyver and comedy Kevin Can Wait. Bull is averaging 17.32 million viewers and a 2.6 in adults 18-49. MacGyver, airing Fridays, is averaging 11.35 million viewers and a 1.9 in that key demo.

Kevin Can Wait is averaging 11.26 million viewers and a 2.8 in 18-49.

“We’re thrilled viewers have embraced these three shows creatively,” said Glenn Geller, president of CBS Entertainment. “Each one has made an immediate and positive impact on our schedule, while significantly contributing to growing their respective nights.”

Bull stars Michael Weatherly in the lead role, while exec producers are Mark Goffman, Paul Attanasio, Dr. Phil McGraw, Steven Spielberg, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank and Jay McGraw. The show comes from CBS Television Studios.

MacGyver has Lucas Till in the lead. Exec producers are Peter Lenkov, Craig O’Neill, James Wan, Henry Winkler, Lee Zlotoff and Michael Clear for CBS Television Studios in association with Lionsgate.

Kevin Can Wait stars Kevin James and Erinn Hayes. James, Bruce Helford, Rock Reuben, Jeff Sussman, Andy Fickman and Tony Sheehan are executive producers for CBS Television Studios in association with Sony Pictures Television.