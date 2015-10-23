CBS Gives Full Season Order to ‘Limitless’

CBS has given a full-season, 22-episode order to new drama Limitless. The show has averaged 11.4 million viewers, with a 2.4 rating among viewers 18-49.

“We’re excited how Limitless continues to evolve creatively each week and stand out with its unique style of storytelling,” said Glenn Geller, president, CBS Entertainment. “It’s off to a strong start in a highly competitive environment.”

Limitless airs Tuesdays at 10. Craig Sweeny, Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, Heather Kadin, Marc Webb, film star Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Ryan Kavanaugh, Tucker Tooley and Tom Forman are executive producers for CBS Television Studios in association with K/O Paper Products and Relativity Television.

CBS has also ordered six additional scripts for new medical drama Code Black.