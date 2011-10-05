CBS Gives Full-Season Order to '2 Broke Girls'

CBS has picked up new comedy 2 Broke Girls for a full season.

The Monday night comedy is the top-rated new show of the

fall season, averaging a 5.28 rating with adults 18-49 and 15.5 million viewers for its first three episodes.

The sitcom, co-created by Michael Patrick King and Whitney Cummings, benefited from premiering out of the huge Two and a Half Men season opener that drew more than 28 million

viewers before settling into its 8:30 p.m. timeslot out of How I Met Your Mother.