CBS Gives 'Elementary' Post-Super Bowl Slot

CBS will air an episode of freshman drama Elementary following its broadcast of

Super Bowl XLVII on Feb. 3.

The drama, a modern-day take on Sherlock Holmes starring

Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu, was recently picked up for a full season

and is averaging a 3.5 rating with adults 18-49 and 14.2 million total viewers.

It has also won its Thursday 10 p.m. time slot every week

against ABC's Scandal and NBC's Rock Center With Brian Williams.

A straight drama hasn't aired out of the Super Bowl since

Fox scheduled House in 2008. Other

recent Super Bowl lead-out programs include The

Office (2009), Undercover Boss

(2010), Glee (2011) and The Voice (2012).