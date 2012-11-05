CBS Gives 'Elementary' Post-Super Bowl Slot
CBS will air an episode of freshman drama Elementary following its broadcast of
Super Bowl XLVII on Feb. 3.
The drama, a modern-day take on Sherlock Holmes starring
Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu, was recently picked up for a full season
and is averaging a 3.5 rating with adults 18-49 and 14.2 million total viewers.
It has also won its Thursday 10 p.m. time slot every week
against ABC's Scandal and NBC's Rock Center With Brian Williams.
A straight drama hasn't aired out of the Super Bowl since
Fox scheduled House in 2008. Other
recent Super Bowl lead-out programs include The
Office (2009), Undercover Boss
(2010), Glee (2011) and The Voice (2012).
