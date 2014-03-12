CBS Gives 'Big Bang Theory' Three-Year Renewal

CBS has reached a deal with Warner Bros. TV for a three-year renewal to sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

The renewal will keep primtime's top-rated comedy on CBS through at least the 2016-17 TV season. The sitcom is averaging its highest ratings to date for its current seventh season, averaging 19.79 million total viewers and a 6.1 rating among the adults 18-49 rating.

Earlier this week at the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference, CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves said that with primetime NFL football coming to Thursday nights this fall, Big Bang might temporarily relocate to its old spot on Monday nights.

“Comedy is a big part of our schedule, and The Big Bang Theory is the biggest comedy force on television,” said Nina Tassler, chairman, CBS Entertainment. “This multi-year deal further strengthens our network’s position for future seasons and marks another chapter in the great partnership CBS enjoys with Warner Bros. Television for delivering audiences the best in comedy."